Glen Vine cyclist Matthew Bostock is part of the six-man line-up who will be representing Great Britain in next week's Lloyds Tour of Britain.
The Manxman, who finished third in the British criterium championships earlier this summer, is the most experienced member of the GB squad having ridden the British Tour four times since 2018.
The other members of the team are Ben Chilton, Huw Buck-Jones, Ben Wiggins, Josh Golliker and John Charlton.
Also confirmed in the peloton for the race that starts in Suffolk on Tuesday, September 2, is Onchan resident Ben Swift.
The 37 year old is part of the INEOS Grenadiers team for the event which ends in Cardiff, South Wales on Sunday, September 7.
