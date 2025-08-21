A treasure trove of memorabilia and racing machines from the era is now on show at the Joey Dunlop Exhibition alongside the TT Grandstand.
Everything from his own personal toolbox to bike ridden by the great man in his final TT are included in the ‘pop-up museum’ to mark 25 years since the loss of the iconic rider from Ballymoney.
The interesting array of memorabilia is open to the public each day free of charge until the end of race week at the Mercury Club, back-to-back with the winners’ enclosure alongside the TT Grandstand.
It was officially opened on the Wednesday of qualifying week when more than 100 riders, officials and guests, including the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Philippa, were in attendance.
A replica of the Honda SP1 Joey rode to victory in the 2000 Formula One has recently been refurbished by his nephew Michael Dunlop, and he will ride it in a tribute lap next Friday.
