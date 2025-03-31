Pro-cyclist Matthew Bostock won the Isle of Man road racing title for the second time in 15 months on Sunday.
He always looked the odds-on favourite to win the Nick Corkill memorial event, over five laps of the Bride course, and duly crossed the finish line a comfortable 52 seconds clear of teenager Callum Salisbury, with Ivan Sorby at a further 23s in third.
The women’s race was won by Bostock’s partner and fellow Tekkerz CC team rider Megan Barker, but the Isle of Man national jersey was won by local 17-year-old Jess Pickavance for the first time, outsprinting leading youth Abi Clayton.
The junior male and youth titles went to Alec Sorby and Zach Jones respectively.
It was a good day for the Sorby family with Ivan and Alec’s father Rob claiming the veteran’s title.
A total of 36 riders started the race.
A fuller report will appear in this Thursday’s Manx Independent.