Isle of Man FA national men’s team caretaker manager Chris Bass Jr will take charge of his first match this weekend, with the squad travelling off-island to play a friendly against Halewood Apollo FC.
The Merseyside club are currently mid-table and were last season’s Liverpool County Premier League champions.
It will prove to be a good test for Bass Jr’s men who have been training regularly since his appointment earlier this year as they prepare for July’s Island Games in Orkney.
It is also hoped that this friendly could be an annual event, with the national team playing the season’s Liverpool County Premier League champions the following year.
Bass Jr has named a 17-player squad to face their Merseyside opponents - kick-off is at 1.45pm.
Squad: Mark Blair, Harry Best, Sammy Gelling, Cameron Torr, James Callister, Sean Doyle, Karl Clark, Stewart Smith, Frank Jones, Matthew Woods, Chris Bass Jr, Connor Clark, Daniel Pickering, Jay Gandy, Joao Marques, Josh Cain, Nathan Little.
