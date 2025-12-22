Junior cyclists Daniel Minay and Cameron Hounsell were a class above the rest in the 2025 version of the Rigid Turkey off-road festive race at Noble’s Park.
The event took place on the Sunday morning before Christmas and conditions, were extremely wet underfoot, albeit rainless for the event itself.
Minay and Hounsell combined well to win the race by a comfortable margin, picking up the large trophy originally donated by local resident and long-time Sky and INEOS Grenadiers pro Ben Swift, the twice former British Road Race Champion.
Runners-up Tom Broadbent and Ryan Downey won the veteran’s class, with youngster Tommy Bass and Chris Bully third overall.
Island Games rider Eric Kelly finished fourth with Cameron Leslie, while Thomas Kirk and Oliver Kennington were the first all-youth pairing in fifth spot. Sisters Abi and Poppy Clayton were the first female team in ninth.
Andy Bass and Mark Horsthuis were disqualified from second place for deviating from the official course.
2025 Rigid Turkey results: 1, Daniel Minay & Cameron Hounsell; 2, Ryan Downey & Tom Broadbent; 3, Tommy Bass & Chris Bully; 4, Eric Kelly & Cameron Leslie; 5, Thomas Kirk & Oliver Kennington; 6, Luke Coomer & Austin Baglow; 7, Gianni Epifani & Trevor Kirkwood; 8, Michael Faid & Anthony Faid; 9, Abi Clayton & Poppy Clayton; 10, Sophie Acton & S. Wheatcroft; 11, Abe Kelly & Aelan Morgan; 12, John Garrood & Aifric O’Shea. Solo winner: Niall Quiggin. Disqualified: Mark Horsthuis & Andy Bass.
HAMPER RACE CALLED OFF
The ever-popular Bikestyle Hamper Road Race was unfortunately postponed over the weekend.
The annual event was due to take place on Sunday over the regular course based at Jurby Parish Hall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.