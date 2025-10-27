Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock produced an impressive performance in the men’s omnium at the UCI Track World Championships in Chile over the weekend.
The event began with a splintered scratch race that didn’t kick off until the halfway mark when a group of six, including Bostock, got off the front before being swept back into the group.
With three laps remaining and a bunch sprint possible, Japan’s Kazushige Kuboki made a big move over the top to take the win, while Bostock started his campaign with a 12th-place finish.
The tempo race saw a number of groups break away to secure sprint points throughout, before the race essentially split in half. Bocky remained safe but unable to collect points, crossing the line 10th to put him 11th in the standings.
Bostock raced calmly and tactically in the elimination before, with eight riders in play, Belgium’s Lyndsay de Vylder took his shot off the front to guarantee his safety and eventually secure the win.
Bocky momentarily followed before pulling back into the group and, eventually out of gas, was eliminated to fifth place.
Heading into the points race, Bostock sat 10th overall with 70 points. A choppy race saw breaks being made regularly, with the bunch often strung across the track.
Early on, Bostock spotted an opportunity and formed a breakaway group with Oscar Nilsen Julien, Juan Sierra, Moritz Augustein and Niklas Larsen to take a lap and push him up to sixth place.
While the Manxman had a quiet few laps, action was going on elsewhere, namely Julien and Philip Hiejnen picking up more laps to move them either side of Bostock.
With the final laps counting down, another group of four made a last-ditch attempt, creating distance between them and the bunch.
The final bell rang and Bocky launched a huge sprint, pulling back some space on the lead group to cross the line fourth and take a final two points that pushed him up to seventh overall in his first world championships omnium.
