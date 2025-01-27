Isle of Man cyclist Tyler Hannay has signed for a UCI Continental team for the 2025 season.
The 21-year-old Manxman enjoyed a good season with British-based outfit Saint Piran during 2024, most notably clinching his maiden UCI victory in China in September.
The Ramsey rider won the sixth stage of the Tour of Poyang Lake race on his way to finishing a fine eighth place in the youth classification, ninth in the points class, 20th in the mountains competition and 33rd on GC.
These results have now helped Hannay attract the attentions of the 7-Eleven Cliqq Road Bike Philippines UCI Continental Team for the 2025 season which will hopefully give him the opportunity to further his cycling career while competing at various events around the world.
- A few thousand miles south of the Philippines, fellow Isle of Man cyclists Max Walker and Ben Swift successfully completed the Santos Tour Down Under on Sunday.
Onchan resident Swift finished fifth on the opening stage last Tuesday. The INEOS Grenadier rider followed this up with 41st, 72nd, 108th, 73rd and 81st on his way to finishing 17th in the points classification and 78th on general classification.
Making his debut for new team EF Education-EasyPost, 23-year-old Walker produced a consistent series of rides while supporting his team-mates and claimed finishes of 31st, 80th, 101st, 106th, 64th and 102nd on his way to ending 85th place overall.
The duo are now set to ride in the Surf Coast Classic and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race one-day races on Thursday and Sunday respectively.