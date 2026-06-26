Ramsey Rugby Club will not participate in the English Clubs Championship next season.
The Manx team has competed in the English leagues on a regular basis since 2008, although it only returned to the competition last year following a five-break following.
The Mooragh Park outfit has made the decision for financial reasons after the RFU confirmed that the Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire league will be expanded to 14 teams on a trial basis next season.
With the Manx side having to fund all of its own travel as well as that of any visiting teams to the island, this would have left the northerners needing close to £100,000 for the 2026-27 campaign.
In a statement, the club said: ‘We are disappointed to announce that we will not be entering the English Clubs Championship for the 2026–27 season.
‘The first challenge arose when 14 teams confirmed their intention to enter the league. As the maximum league size is 12 teams, we initially expected the competition to be split into two smaller leagues, similar to last season.
‘However, the majority of clubs expressed a preference for a single larger league and asked the organising committee to seek approval from RFU Competitions. Permission was subsequently granted for a 14-team league to operate on a one-season trial basis.
‘Our hopes then rested with the RFU’s Community Game Board (CGB), which determines the rules around travel funding. Unfortunately, the CGB decided that there would be no increase in funding beyond inflation-related adjustments.
‘Specifically, there was no extra funding for us, meaning if we wanted in it would have to be on the same terms as in 2025–26:
- We would fund all of our own travel.
- We would fund all travel costs for visiting teams coming to the Isle of Man, including transfers between the airport and the club.
‘Based on our 2025–26 costs, this would amount to just over £100,000. While some savings could be achieved through increased use of ferry travel, opportunities are limited and the maximum likely reduction would be around £10,000.
‘Quite simply, as a club we do not have the resources to meet these costs, nor any realistic prospect of securing the required funding in time for next season.
‘As a result, we have been left with no option but to withdraw from the English Clubs Championship for 2026-27.
‘We are actively pursuing a number of funding opportunities and remain hopeful that we will be in a position to return for the 2027-28 season.
‘In the meantime, our focus will be on the Manx Shield competition, the Manx Cup later in the season, Cheshire competitions and the possibility of arranging additional friendly fixtures to help provide a full and competitive programme of rugby throughout the year.
‘We would like to thank our players, coaches, volunteers, sponsors and supporters for their continued commitment.’
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