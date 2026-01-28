Isle of Man cyclist Becky Storrie is due to be back in action in Australia this weekend.
The 27 year old, who rides professionally for Team Picnic PostNL, was in action last week at the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under.
Unfortunately, the Manxwoman was involved in a crash during the second stage of the race from Magill to Paracombe.
While she could have continued, the group she was with was so far behind that they pulled out and were posted non-finishers.
Thankfully, she was relatively unscathed from the incident and doesn’t have to wait too long to be back in competitive action.
She’s on the start list for the ninth edition of the women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race which is due to take place this weekend.
The annual one-day UCI Women's WorldTour race will see riders tackle a 141 kilometre route around Geelong, where the UCI Road World Championships have taken place previously.
