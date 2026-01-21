There have been mixed fortunes for the island’s cyclists in their season opener in Australia over the last few days.
The 2026 professional season swung into action with both the men’s and women’s versions of the Santos Tour Down Under.
Once again riding in the colours of WorldTour outfit Team Picnic PostNL, Becky Storrie took to the startline in Willunga just south of Adelaide to compete in the three-day women’s race.
The first stage was held on a lumpy 137km course which ended in a 45-strong bunch sprint won by Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ).
Storrie crossed the line in 74th spot after she and the rest of her team-mates had helped protect their rider Josie Nelson to a brilliant second place.
But misfortune struck the 27-year-old Manxwoman the following day.
The second stage followed a hilly 130km route from Magill to Paracombe. Repeating her win from stage one, Wollaston took the victory four seconds ahead of Noemi Ruegg (EF Education-Oatly), with British rider Nelson on the podium again in third place a further three secs down.
Unfortunately, Storrie was involved in a crash and, while she could have continued, the group she was with was so far behind that they pulled out and were posted non-finishers.
The third and final stage from Norwood to Campbeltown was won by Ruegg ahead of UAE Team ADQ team-mates Mavi Garcia and Paula Blasi, promoting the trio into the top three places in that order in the final overall standings. Nelson finished 14th on the stage for 12th overall.
There was dual Isle of Man interest in the men's Tour Down Under which got underway with a short 3.6km individual prologue time trial in Adelaide on Tuesday.
Manxman Max Walker, riding for EF Education-EasyPost, finished a very good 35th fastest in a large field of 140 riders, while island resident Ben Swift was 51st for INEOS Grenadiers.
The latter’s team-mate, Sam Watson, was the winner a narrow one second ahead of fellow Brit Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling Team), with Laurence Pithie (Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe) third a further two seconds down.
The second day of the tour was held over several laps of a hilly course based around Tanunda on Wednesday.
Despite the amount of climbing involved, the race ended in a 134-strong sprint won by Tobias Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM).
Swift crossed the line in 33rd position, while only four riders finished behind the main bunch led by Walker in 135th spot at 32 seconds after a crash in the peloton in the closing stages caused the field to split.
The Tour Down Under continues today (Thursday) with a 148.1km stage from Norwood to Uraidla, before Friday sees the peloton tackle a 140.8km route from Henley Beach to Nairne.
Saturday’s penultimate stage heads from Brighton to Willunga and, at 176km, is the longest of this year’s race before the tour concludes on Sunday with a 169.8km stage around the Perth suburb of Stirling.
- Thanks go to Dot Tilbury for supplying the above information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.