Three Team Utmost Mezzo riders, Alec Sorby, Zach Jones and Roch Morgan, started the new cycling season at the weekend by contesting the 12th edition of the ANEXO/CAMS Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton Mowbray.
All three Manx riders showed strongly from the outset and remaining firmly in contention as the race unfolded.
After a fast and frantic start, the race hit the first off-road sector and the trio positioned themselves well towards the front of the peloton.
As the race developed, the pace continued to rise, fragmenting the peloton into smaller groups.
Sorby made it into the front group riding confidently at the head of the race, while Jones and Morgan, both competing in the event for the first time, settled into the second group, riding together as they entered the latter stages of the race.
On the penultimate sector, misfortune struck for Jones who was held up by a crash ahead of him.
With too much ground lost and little opportunity to regain contact, he was ultimately forced to withdraw.
Morgan managed to avoid the same incident and maintained his position within the group, riding consistently to secure a solid and respectable 50th place finish.
Up the road, Sorby was in an excellent position into the final kilometre, sitting around 10th heading around the last corner for the sprint to the line.
However, with just over 300 metres remaining, a crash in front of him forced him to dismount and he ultimately had to run his bike across the finish to take 24th place.
Team manager Tom Mazzone said: ‘Despite the challenges, all three riders demonstrated determination and delivered a strong performance in a demanding edition of the CiCLE Classic.
‘I was really impressed by all the lads this weekend. The nature of the race, and the off-road sectors, add an extra element of difficulty, but the lads got stuck in and showed their potential for the race next year and the upcoming season.’
GARY JONES
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