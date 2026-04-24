The 2026 RL360 Youth Cycling League got underway last Tuesday night at a sunny NSC.
A total of 184 riders competed in the 11-race programme.
Alaris Furner got the night off to a flying start in the born 2021 and later age group, gaining an early gap and maintaining it all the way to the finish.
Charlton Wright grabbed second place in front of fellow chasers Digby Gray, Eli Weimar, Pippa Norrey and Cas Horsthuis. Castletown’s Elliott Van Dyk led the main bunch home to take seventh.
In the novices’ class Odin Bell outran Jennifer Woolley and Luna Newman in the dash for the chequered flag.
Alfie Hardinge kept Ffinlo Seegers and Alba Kennaugh at bay to claim fourth, while Sophia Reilly and Daniel Quayle came in separately to fill seventh and eighth places. Hermione Wright and Everly Christian rounded off the top 10.
Cameron Duffus got away from breakaway partner George Valerga to bag the top slot in the born 2020 category.
Jacobus Herbst was a solid third and Rory Turpin stayed clear of pursuers Arthur Kinvig, Malin Kelly, Charlie Hill and leading girl Savannah Beaumont to pick up fifth. Freddie Hollis had the edge on William Cubbon in the battle for ninth.
A group of six riders circulated together at the head of the born 2019 race. Percy Thompson-Broadbent came out on top in the final sprint ahead of top girl Mieke Herbst, with Sebastian Galka, Toby Looker, Samuel Martinez and Jack Fretwell just behind in third to sixth places respectively.
Doni Chapman beat Albie Looney in the lunge for seventh and Ethan Ho held off the main chasing bunch to secure ninth. Maison O’Connell completed the top-10 leaderboard.
Stanley Quaye, Ethan McGovern and Jack Warren escaped from a 10-strong leading group to snatch all three positions on the podium.
Top girl Esmari Herbst led Brody Scott and Felix Christian over the line for fourth, while Harry Moore headed George Gray and Georgia Duffus home for seventh. Ralph Watney hung onto 10th ahead of the fast-finishing Emily Hotchkiss.
A fast pace split the field in the born 2017 three-lapper. Charlie Maiden and Leo Tomlinson were unchallenged in first and second places, with Leo Brown coming from behind to claim third.
Emerson Kennaugh was fourth and Alessandra Beaumont the best girl in fifth spot. Oliver Fretwell won the bunch sprint for sixth.
Elliott Barron led from start to finish in the born 2016/15/14 grouping. Jenson Baglow won the gallop for second ahead of Teddy Thompson-Broadbent, George Looney, Felix Thompson-Broadbent, Scott Bishop, Oliver Hutchinson and Isla Kennington.
Cameron Kyle and Albertus Herbst led the rest of the field home in ninth and 10th positions.
In the under-eight racing bikes, talented sisters Esmari and Mieke Herbst finished first and second respectively. Brody Scott, Percy Thompson-Broadbent, Stanley Quaye and Jack Warren rounded off the top six.
In the under-10 racing bikes George Looney just got the verdict in a very close battle with Scott Bishop. Felix Thompson-Broadbent edged Albertus Herbst for third and Beatrice Brook pipped Addien Morgans for the girls’ honours in fifth place.
Scoring his second success of the night, Elliott Barron attacked on the final lap of the under-12 racing bikes and soloed to an impressive victory.
Teddy Thompson-Broadbent was the runner-up and Jenson Baglow took third ahead of Cameron Kyle, Jacob Milnes and Arthur Ward. The first three girls were Isla Kennington, Lola Cringle and Elisa Butterworth in seventh, ninth and 11th places.
With the light starting to fail, the distance for the combined under-14 and under-16 racing bikes was reduced to 18 laps.
The action was fast and furious from the start. Eight riders forged ahead at the head of the race, with Ciaran Grimshaw prominent at the front. Despite several spirited attempts to break free, the outcome was eventually decided the final sprint for the line won by Daniel Minay.
Thomas Hutchinson was second and leading under-14 rider Tommy Bass third. Poppy Clayton took the girls’ prize in 10th position.
DOT TILBURY
RL360 Youth Cycling League - results from Tuesday, April 21:
BORN 2021 AND LATER 1, Alaris Furner (first girl); 2, Charlton Wright; 3, Digby Gray; 4, Eli Weimar; 5, Pippa Norrey; 6, Cas Horsthuis; 7, Elliott Van Dyk; 8, Reece Gonsalves; 9, Harvey Kelly;10, Elliott Wallace - there were 22 finishers.
NOVICES 1, Odin Bell; 2, Jennifer Woolley (first girl); 3, Luna Newman; 4, Alfie Hardinge; 5, Ffinlo Seegers; 6, Alba Kennaugh; 7, Sophia Reilly; 8, Daniel Quayle; 9, Hermione Wright; 10, Everly Christian - 20 finishers.
BORN 2020 - 1, Cameron Duffus; 2, George Valerga; 3, Jacobus Herbst; 4, Rory Turpin; 5, Arthur Kinvig; 6, Malin Kelly; 7, Charlie Hill; 8, Savannah Beaumont (first girl); 9, Freddie Hollis; 10, William Cubbon - 24 finishers.
BORN 2019 - 1, Percy Thompson-Broadbent; 2, Mieke Herbst (first girl); 3, Sebastian Galka; 4, Toby Looker; 5, Samuel Martinez; 6, Jack Fretwell; 7, Doni Chapman; 8, Albie Looney; 9, Ethan Ho; 10, Maison O’Connell - 34 finishers.
BORN 2018 - 1, Stanley Quaye; 2, Ethan McGovern; 3, Jack Warren; 4, Esmari Herbst (first girl); 5, Brody Scott; 6, Felix Christian; 7, Harry Moore; 8, George Gray; 9, Georgia Duffus; 10, Ralph Watney - 24 finishers.
BORN 2017 - 1, Charlie Maiden; 2, Leo Tomlinson; 3, Leo Brown; 4, Emerson Kennaugh; 5, Alessandra Beaumont (first girl); 6, Oliver Fretwell; 7, Joseph McGovern; 8, Marshall Furner; 9, Victoria Martinez; 10, Nixon Kieswetter - 14 finishers.
BORN 2016/15/14 - 1, Elliott Barron; 2, Jenson Baglow; 3, Teddy Thompson-Broadbent; 4, George Looney; 5, Felix Thompson-Broadbent; 6, Scott Bishop; 7, Oliver Hutchinson; 8, Isla Kennington (first girl); 9, Cameron Kyle; 10, Albertus Herbst - 26 finishers.
UNDER-EIGHT RACING BIKES 1, Esmari Herbst (first girl); 2, Mieke Herbst; 3, Brody Scott; 4, Percy Thompson-Broadbent; 5, Stanley Quaye; 6, Jack Warren; 7, Felix Christian; 8, George Gray; 9, Jacobus Herbst;10, George Valerga - 14 finishers.
UNDER-10 RACING BIKES 1, George Looney; 2, Scott Bishop; 3, Felix Thompson-Broadbent; 4, Albertus Herbst; 5, Beatrice Brook (first girl); 6, Addien Morgans; 7, Leo Tomlinson; 8, Max Cain; 9, Leo Brown; 10, Carlie Maiden - 15 finishers.
UNDER-12 RACING BIKES 1, Elliott Barron; 2, Teddy Thompson-Broadbent; 3, Jenson Baglow; 4, Cameron Kyle; 5, Jacob Milnes; 6, Arthur Ward; 7, Isla Kennington (first girl); 8, Oliver Hutchinson; 9, Lola Cringle; 10, Kingston Titley - 12 finishers.
UNDER-14 AND UNDER-16 RACING BIKES 1, Daniel Minay; 2, Thomas Hutchinson; 3, Tommy Bass; 4, Hugh Osborn; 5, Thomas Kirk; 6, Cuaran Grimshaw; 7, Oliver Kennington; 8, Cameron Leslie; 9, Luke Coomer;10, Poppy Clayton (first girl) - 14 finishers.
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