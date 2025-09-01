RL360 Isle of Man cyclist Thomas Hutchinson secured his first victory in the final stage of the prestigious North West Youth Tour recently, winning the hotly contested under-16 boys’ circuit race.
Thomas broke away with a group of five riders during the final criterium stage and delivered a powerful sprint finish to cross the line first, marking his maiden win in the British Cycling Youth Series.
The race featured a competitive field of 93 of the UK’s top youth cyclists.
The three-day event, which concluded with round eight of the series, included a prologue time trial, a challenging hill stage, and the final criterium.
Hutchinson placed 27th in the time trial, improved to 11th in the hill stage, and capped off the weekend with a dramatic stage win.
- The Tour of Britain starts in Suffolk today (Tuesday).
Glen Vine’s Matthew Bostock is part of the six-man line-up representing Great Britain, while Onchan resident Ben Swift is in the INEOS Grenadiers team.