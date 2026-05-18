Sir Mark Cavendish will start one of motorsport’s most iconic events next month.
The former Tour de France star has been chosen by organisers Automobile Club de l’Quest (ACO) to flag off the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
The 94th edition of the event takes place from June 10-14 in north western France.
The Laxey man will drop the French flag to begin the endurance car race at 3pm on Saturday, June 13.
Cavendish joins an elite group of past guest starters, including Zinédine Zidane, LeBron James, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Speaking about joining that list Cavendish added: ‘France and me go back a long way.
‘The Tour taught me everything I know about pain, glory, and pushing your limits.
‘Some competitions transcend their discipline; they belong to all sports fans everywhere.
‘The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of them.
‘It’s a temple of sport and I’m looking forward to experiencing the start from the inside.’
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