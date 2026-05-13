The FIM Capital Sprint Triathlon took place at the weekend, drawing in athletes of all ages and abilities to take part.
They gathered at the Northern Swimming Pool in Ramsey on Sunday to compete as both individuals and teams.
The first race of the season kicked off with a swim in the Northern pool, followed by a cycling route around the north of the island, and culminated with a run around Mooragh Park before finishing on the promenade.
Husband and wife Andrew and Clara Isaac showed their strength to emerge as the overall winners of the open and female category for the third year in a row.
Continuing her recent run of dominance, Clara secured the win in a time of 1hr 7m 38s. Finishing ninth overall in the entire field, she was the only woman to break into the top 10, finishing nearly six minutes ahead of her closest competitor.
Exceptional performances were also seen from second-placed Amber Carridge (1:13.17) who ran herself a two-minute margin ahead of third-place Sophie Acton (1:15.39), both of them showing great strength and consistency to take the podium spots for the women.
Andrew took the top spot with a sub-hour finish of 59.51, managing to hold off a very tight pack where small margins made the difference between podium spots.
Neil Kelly secured second place overall (1:00.12), finishing only 21 seconds behind the leader. Rising star Cameron Leslie rounded out the top three (1:00.53), proving that the younger field is capable of pushing the senior leaders right to the line.
There were some fantastic efforts from the team entries this year, with the NSC team coming out on top.
Team entries give competitors of all levels the opportunity to get involved and for many it is their first step into them competing individually at triathlon.
The event witnessed a brilliant turnout for first-time triathletes this year, taking the challenge on to complete their first event. Many of them athletes had taken part in Manx Tri Club’s beginners coaching program, kindly hosted by Lesley Gray and Russell Collister.
A special mention to the Isle of Man Special Olympics team (arranged by Tony Fallon) for their support year on year and unwavering enthusiasm on the day.
The organisers would like to extend their thanks to sponsor FIM Capital, along with their gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible.
Their contributions and enthusiasm helped create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
Also a shout out to the always fantastic DK Photography for the photos from the event.
RESULTS
Female 1, Clara Isaac 1:07.38; 2, Amber Carridge 1:13.17; 3, Sophie Acton 1:15.39.
Open 1, Andrew Isaac 59. 51; 2, Neil Kelly 1:00.12; 3, Cameron Leslie 1:00.53.
Team 1, NSC 58.58; 2, The Lactate Thresholders 1:04. 31; 3, J&J 1:07.40.
- Manx Tri Club’s next event takes place on Sunday, June 14 which will be the Patrick Crookall Manx Middle Distance, entries for which are now open.
After that, the Billboards.im Triathlon Championships take centre stage on Sunday, September 6.
For more information about the club’s upcoming events, visit https://manxtriclub.com or find the club on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
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