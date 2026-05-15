A ‘first of its kind’ golf tournament for visually impaired island residents has taken place, thanks to a unique four-week collaboration between The Comis Hotel & Golf Resort and charity Sight Matters.
The initiative saw members of Sight Matters take part in a structured programme designed specifically for people with sight loss, the majority of whom had no previous golfing experience.
Over the course of four weeks, participants attended three practice sessions hosted at the hotel, including training on the putting green and use of the venue’s indoor golf simulator.
The programme culminated in a tournament designed to crown champions in two categories: ‘The Long History Drive’ and ‘Overall Blind Legends’, and the initial session was observed by the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer.
The event was developed through a partnership between director for infrastructure at The Comis Hotel & Golf Resort Mark Emmington and chief executive of Sight Matters Cathryn Bradley.
Both highlighted the importance of creating accessible sporting opportunities for people with sight loss in the Isle of Man.
The tournament produced impressive performances from participants, with Phil Longworth winning the Long History Drive trophy after achieving a drive of 143 yards and Roger Ingrey and Julie Kneale winning the Blind Legends Trophy.
Awards were also given to the most improved player, which was won by Sue Quayle, and Tanya Shimmin who won the Pros’ Award which was awarded to the most enthusiastic player.
Tanya thinks she won this award because: ‘I was just too excited when I actually just hit the ball’.
All involved expressed their thanks for the opportunity to take part in new sport.
Organisers say the initiative was designed not only to introduce golf in an accessible format, but also to build confidence, encourage participation and create a social and supportive environment for visually impaired people to try something new.
Club professional Stephen Crooks said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed my time helping the members of Sight Matters try a new skill at a sport I love to teach.
‘Watching them participate and compete against each other was good fun and I hope we can do more of the same in the future.’
Cathryn added: ‘This has been a fantastic opportunity for our members who enjoyed the programme immensely, learnt a new skill as well as the fun and competitiveness of the final tournament.
‘We have only been able to do this because of the team at the Comis who were superb in their commitment to the delivery of the programme, facilitating adaptations to the software for the blind and visually impaired and adapting their communication style so those without sight could successfully play golf.’
Following the success of the programme, both Sight Matters and The Comis Hotel & Golf Resort have expressed their hope that the event will return and expand in future years, continuing to develop inclusive sporting opportunities in the island.