After a strong start to the season, Team RL360 rider Tommy Bass is currently number one in British Cycling’s under-14 national track and road rankings.
The Castle Rushen High School student showed strong form in 2025, securing a brace of wins in the European Youth Cycling Tour at Assen, Netherlands.
The first two track rounds have already taken place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow. Each consisted of four events/races throughout the day, 13-year-old Tommy racking up six wins and two seconds.
Tommy travels to Glasgow this weekend for the opening round of the British National Youth Omnium series.
PARISHES SPORTIVE THIS SUNDAY
Ellan Vannin CC’s Parishes Sportive takes place on Sunday in memory of Stuart and Jean Slack.
It is a non-competitive ride over a choice of the full 78-mile route or the 52-mile Medio course. Both start and finish at Bikestyle in Douglas, with the bike shop and Noa Bakehouse next door, generously supporting the event.
Participants may start anytime between 9 and 9.20am, although slower riders for the longer distance are asked to go off as close to 9 as possible.
All surplus funds raised by the event will be donated to Hospice Isle of Man, the club’s charity partner.
Entries closed last evening (Wednesday), but full event details are posted on the Ellan Vannin CC website, at www.ellanvannin.cc
- Ellan Vannin CC is also hosting the first road race of the season a week on Sunday, March 15.
This will be run as a handicap event round the 9.5-mile Bride course, with the scratch group completing five laps and all other groups four.
Full details/entries available via RiderHQ: Nick Corkill Memorial Handicap Road Race. Entries close at midnight on Tuesday, March 10.
Please phone Richard Fletcher on (07624) 329999 if you are available to help on the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.