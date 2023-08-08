Ruby Oakes clinched her second Commonwealth Youth Games medal in a matter of days on Monday.
The 17-year-old Peel cyclist repeated her bronze medal-winning performance from Saturday by also finishing on the podium in the women’s road race.
Fresh from claiming third in the women’s time trial in Trinidad and Tobago to get Team Isle of Man off to a great start at this year’s Games over the weekend, Oakes was at it again on day three of the competition.
Indeed, it proved to be a repeat of the top three from the time trial, with Australian team-mates Keira Will and Lauren Bates crossing the line arm in arm at the end of 55km of racing.
On this occasion though, time trial winner Bates generously allowed her team-mate to take the gold to reverse the result they achieved two days’ earlier.
Behind them, less than three and a half seconds back, Manx teenager Oakes won the bunch sprint to claim the last spot on the podium and the bronze medal.
In the men’s road race, the Isle of Man’s Tyler Annis – who finished eighth in the time trial on Saturday -unfortunately suffered a puncture early on in the 65km men’s race.
Despite that, the 18-year-old battled on gamely and ultimately crossed the line in 24th place.