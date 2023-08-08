Isle of Man swimmers have produced some good performances in the pool at the Commonwealth Youth Games over the last few days.
Competing at the Trinidad National Aquatic Centre, Magnus Kelly, Ella Justice and Connor Mealin have all been in action for the Manx team.
On Sunday, Justice produced her third fastest time to date in the women’s 100m backstroke with an effort of one minute 6.71 seconds which placed her in an excellent 11th place overall.
Kelly was in action in both the men’s 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle events on the same day. In the latter event, he recorded a time of 2m 2.22s (his second fastest to date), while he set a personal best in the fly with an effort of 26.91s as he finished 23rd overall.
On Monday, Justice finished 10th in the 50m backstroke only one tenth of a second over her lifetime best which made her second reserve for the final.
Mealin was only just outside his personal best when claiming 12th overall in the men’s 50m breaststroke, while Kelly produced a lifetime best by half a second when finishing 29th overall in the men’s 100m freestyle.