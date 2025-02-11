Darryl Hill firm grasp of the Mann Crane Hire Snooker Grand Prix title continues after an 8-1 victory in the final of the 2025 edition last week.
He has now won all four these invitational event which is made up from the top eight players from the current Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association ranking list.
In a repeat of last year’s final against Michael Curphey, won on that occasion by Hill 8-4, there were understandably a few nerves showing in frame one in which Hill was always ahead.
Curphey, needing to clear from the last two reds for a steal, failed on the final brown using the rest and Hill then sunk it from long range to go ahead.
Frame two was all Curphey who recorded an opening break of 39 then a 30 either side of an unexpected missed black by Hill to make it 1-1.
Little did everyone know that this would be as good as it got for Curphey. Frame three was scrappy but Hill grabbed most of the points then, with three reds remaining, he pulled out a nice 48 clearance.
Frame four started in similar fashion but with six reds left Hill produced the goods again, clearing down to the black for a break of 64 to make it 3-1 at the interval.
The pause in play didn’t stop Hill’s momentum and frame five provided the highlight of the final as Hill accumulated a faultless 117 break. It was so nearly a total clearance but his attempted double on the pink to the centre jawed out.
Curphey was away well in frame six with 29, a break he had to work very hard to keep going. It came to an end with a slow red along the black cushion which hung, just as he looked to have at last gained good position. In a way, it summed up his day.
Hill immediately replied with 56, this too ending with a ball hanging in the very same pocket, but a miss from Curphey on the last red followed and it was soon 5-1 Hill.
The final frame of the first session went to Hill with breaks of 24 and 31 to leave Hill two frames from the title.
Into the evening session and only two of the possible eight frames were required as Hill raced away with both in only 20 minutes, including breaks of 24, 37, 31 and 27.
Congratulations go to Hill and commiserations to Curphey who never gave up but his game just wasn’t quite there to compete with Hill on the day.
Frame scores (Hill first): 57-33, 7-69, 102-8, 73-12, 117-0, 70-37, 74-9, 75-15 and 74-6.
Hill collects the first prize of £120, while Curphey takes home £60 and losing semi-finalists Chris Dagnall and Dollin Mercer receive £30. The £25 high-break prize also goes to Hill for his 117 in the final.
Thanks to referee Dave Kelly and also Simon Gardner for officiating the earlier rounds, and a big thanks go to hosts Cue Zone IoM and sponsor Mann Crane Hire.
Recordings of the final and earlier matches are available on the Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association Facebook page.
MIKE CROOK