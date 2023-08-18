The annual Doreen Kneen Memorial darts competition takes place at the Buffs Club in Ramsey this Friday, with signing on from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
This year it’s a ‘blind’ mixed pairs competition, raising money for local children’s charity Wish Upon a Dream.
The entry fee is £5 with a prize of £100 and a trophy for the winning pair. It is open to anyone aged over 16 and play will be played on four boards.
Doreen, along with the rest of her family, played darts all her life for a number of clubs in the north of the island until she died in September 2020.
She won a number of trophies and her daughters - Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey - have organised the competition as a fitting tribute to their mother.
They would like to thank Alana, Jayne and Bobby for all their help in organising the event. Please come along and join in the fun to help raise money for a small local children’s charity.