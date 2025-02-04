Ramsey’s Darren Kennish claimed two titles as the World ParaDarts calendar visited South Wales recently.
Kennish, who was competing in the tournament's wheelchair section, was competing in Cwmbran alongside Douglas man Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew who took part in the event’s standing tournament.
Kennish claimed four wins out of four in day one’s initial round robin stage to top his group before claiming a 3-1 semi-final victory over Steve Plimley.
In the final, Kennish came from 2-0 down to beat Ricky Chilton 4-3 and land the BDDA and WPD Cymru Classic Wheelchair Champion title.
The following day Kennish competed in the World Paradarts Cyrmu Open.
After another clean-sweep in the round robin stage, Kennish came from behind to beat Gavin Hibbert in the semis, before overcoming Chilton 4-1 in the final.
Aside from the two titles, the weekend yielded maximum British Disability Darts Association and World Paradarts ranking points for the Manxman.
In the Cyrmu Classic, Brew bowed out at the group stage as Matt Doe took the title in that category.
The following day in the BDDA and World Paradarts Cyrmu Open, Brew finished runner-up in the group stages to secure a quarter-final tie against England’s Neil Dudbridge.
At the last-eight stage Brew lost 3-1 to Dudbridge who would go on to secure the title.
Both players would like to thank their sponsors, while Kennish added a special thanks to his wife Janice and family for all their help and support.
Thanks were also extended to Mike and Lorraine Callaghan for all their help and support in getting Kennish to the competition and sorting accommodation.
Darren is still looking for more sponsors to aid with the cost of the trips off island to compete.