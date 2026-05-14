Two of the Isle of Man’s leading para-darts players enjoyed an impressive weekend in Wales as Callum Brew and Darren Kennish shone at the latest British Disability Darts Association and World Paradarts events.
Competing in the Welsh Classic and Welsh Open tournaments in Cwmbran, both players delivered strong displays against top-quality opposition, with Kennish returning home with two titles while Brew also enjoyed a deep run in both competitions.
Kennish was in superb form in the wheelchair category of the Welsh Classic. He began the round-robin stage with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Gavin Hibbert, but quickly bounced back with a 2-0 win over Steve Plimley before defeating Mick Jones 2-1 and Will Townsend 2-0 to secure his place in the knockout stages.
The Manx player maintained his momentum in the semi-finals, producing a dominant 3-0 victory over Gary Siddons to book his place in the final.
There, Kennish faced Plimley once again and delivered one of his best performances of the weekend, producing a whitewash 4-0 victory to claim the Welsh Classic title.
He carried that excellent form into the Welsh Open and once again proved too strong for his rivals. Kennish opened with a quartet of 2-0 round-robin victories over Plimley, Darren Brook, Will Townsend and Nathan Butler to comfortably progress to the semi-finals.
He then defeated Kevin Stringer 3-1 to reach a second final of the weekend.
Another meeting with Plimley awaited in the decider, but Kennish again rose to the occasion, sealing a convincing 4-1 victory to complete a memorable double and underline his growing reputation on the international para-darts circuit.
Fellow Manx player Brew also impressed in the standing category against a highly competitive field.
In the Welsh Classic, Brew opened with a 2-1 win over Godfrey Reid, followed that up with a 2-0 success against Des Dehar, before narrowly losing 2-1 to Dave Johnson in his final round-robin match.
Those results were enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals, where Brew’s run was ended by Matt Doe who claimed a 3-0 victory. The overall title was eventually won by former professional player Neil Dudbridge.
Brew bounced back strongly in the Welsh Open and produced some of his best darts of the weekend.
He began with straight-leg victories over Reid andJohnson before edging past Kevin Lack 2-1 to advance from the group stages.
Brew then defeated A. Haley 3-1 in the quarter-finals to reach the last four.
His impressive run came to an end in the semi-finals where he was beaten 4-0 by eventual champion Jon Hirst.
The performances of both players represented another excellent advert for disability sport in the Isle of Man, with the pair continuing to compete strongly on the UK circuit.
Brew would like to thank Utmost International, Isle of Man Sport Aid and the Steam Packet Company for supporting his trips to events.
Kennish also paid tribute to his wife Janice for driving to and from Wales, while also thanking his family, Horizon, Laserdarts, JP Corry Isle of Man, Isle of Man Sport Aid, Corkill and Callow Funeral Services and the Steam Packet Company for its continued backing.
Kennish is also seeking additional sponsorship from local businesses to support future competitions.
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