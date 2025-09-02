Manx disability darts player, Callum Brew, is seeking sponsorship or other support to enable him to travel to the World Paradarts Championships which is being held in Budapest next month.
Callum, who was born with talipes (club feet) which affects his balance and has high-functioning autism (Asperger’s Syndrome), is currently ranked number 17 in the world for standing disabled darts players.
Brew qualified for the World Championships on the back of some good results in recent tournaments in Antwerp, Belgium but is struggling to find the money to travel to Hungary.
Due to his Asperger's he has to be accompanied when travelling.
He is very thankful to his previous supporters but their contributions have almost run out and he is now seeking new sponsorship to continue to move forward with his darts journey.
If anyone would like additional information please contact Callum by emailing [email protected] or check out his socials on Facebook at Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew Darts Journey and Instagram.