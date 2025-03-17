Isle of Man disability darter Darren Kennish continued his strong start to the 2025 season with back-to-back titles on home soil the weekend before last.
The Andreas man was competing in the World Paradarts/BDDA wheelchair classic and open tournaments at the Isle of Man Dartshopper Darts Festival, held at the Villa Marina.
In Friday’s Classic event, Kennish navigated a tough group stage, securing two hard-fought 2-1 victories. He came from behind to defeat both England’s Steve Plimley and Belgium’s Jurgen Vercammen.
In the semi-final, Kennish delivered a commanding 3-1 win over Belgium’s Serge Van Belle to set up a showdown with reigning world champion and regular rival Vincent D’Hondt.
Kennish produced a superb display in the final, defeating his opponent 4-1 to capture the Isle of Man Wheelchair Classic title.
The Manxman continued his dominant form on Saturday in the World Paradarts/BDDA Isle of Man Open.
In the round-robin stage, he secured a 2-1 win over Vercammen and followed it with a 2-0 victory against England’s Nathan Butler.
A flawless 3-0 semi-final win against Plimley earned Kennish a second consecutive final against D’Hondt.
Once again, Kennish proved unstoppable, delivering another 4-1 triumph to complete a impressive double victory on home soil.
Reflecting on his success, Kennish expressed gratitude to those who support his journey: ‘I would like to thank my wife Janice and family Charlotte, Juan and Nevaeh for all their support.
‘A huge thanks to my sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts for the fantastic shirts and equipment, and to JP Corry Isle of Man for their continued support and extending their sponsorship for another year – it really means a lot and makes competing in more events possible.’
As he looks ahead to a busy 2025 season, Kennish remains on the lookout for additional sponsors. Anyone interested in supporting his journey can contact him at [email protected]