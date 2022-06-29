Debut win for Greg Altham in final 24-hour mtb event

Greg Altham won the Longest Day, Longest Ride 24-hour mountain bike event at the first attempt last weekend.

Held in some of the most unpleasant conditions imaginable for the time of the year, he completed 56 laps of the 5.8km course within the confines of Conrhenny Plantation in a shade over 23-and-a-half hours.

Closest to him was 2021 European Over-55 Champion Adrian Beale of Higher Foxdale on 53 laps, followed by former Manx Grand Prix podium man Ryan McCay on 51.

Best woman was grand veteran Jane Stevenson with a strong performance, completing 32 laps.

She had strong opposition with Kirin Gilmore, Sarah Callin and Mel Keggin all not far behind, indeed the latter would possibly have pushed her for the win had she gone beyond 8am on Sunday as she was only five laps adrift.

Altham, who completes a round 45-mile round trip to work every day, soon took hold of the event, sponsored for the first time by Landscape.im in association with Penketh-Millar architectural design consultants.

He had lapped the field within the first four hours, when his nearest threat came from Carl Woods of Cycle 360 - but the latter was only ever intending to ride for six hours.

Beale was only 16th at 4pm on Saturday in what were very dry but windy conditions.

His consistency, as ever, was the key to his success and he plugged away relentlessly knocking out 24-minute laps to steadily work his way through the field.

When rain set in late into the evening, many stopped - and a lot packed their bags (and tents) and headed home, but it was then that the tough got going.

In driving rain right through the night into Sunday morning, the rain continued and the dusty single-track trails had turned into a mushy gloop in places.

Still well-placed well into the early hours of the morning, Owen Collins, John Venables, Ben Corkill and Martin Young all threw in the towel to move all the riders around them up the ladder.

There was no stopping the man at the helm, Altham, nor Beale who had worked his way up to second place in the last few hours.

Behind Northern Ireland-born McCay, former athlete and basketballer Kevin Wynne-Smythe was fifth overall on 45 laps, but Collins remained the highest place senior (all those around him were vets.

The pairs winners were Matthew and Adam Colley on an impressive combined tally of 62 laps, six clear of Alec Kneen and Joel Newman.

Leading team (quad) consisted of Michael Faid, Harry Snape, Mark Horsthuis and Phil Knox - also on a tally of 62.

Thomas Kneen won the single speed class on 35 laps, and Westy Westmorland topped the Fat Bikes on his pink-coloured machine with 31 laps.

Former national rally driver Andrew Leece won the six-hour e-Bike event with a tally of 15 laps, two more than Simon Broadhurst and Mark Orrell.

Longest Day, Longest Ride, organised by Loaghtan Loaded and sponsored by Landscape.im in conjunction with Penketh-Millar Architectural Design Consultants - Conrhenny Plantation:

Solo 24-hour: 1, Greg Altham 56 laps (338 kilometres) 23hr 31min 54sec; 2, Adrian Beale 53 laps; 3, Ryan McCay 51; 4, Gary Spencely 48; 5, Kevin Wynne-Smythe 45; 6, Owen Collins 43; 7, John Venables 42; 8, David Filson 38; 9, Ben Corkill 37; 10, Martin Young 37; 11, Aaron Leece 34; 12, Jane Stevenson 32; 13, Paul Riding 30; 14, Kirin Gilmore 29; 15, Sarah Callin 28; 16, Mel Keggin 27; 17, David Skillicorn 27; 18, Ben Rea 27; 19, Gavin Collins 26; 20, Chris Millar 25; 21, Mark Cooil 24; 22, Rebekkah Ringham 21; 23, Andy Warner 20; 24, Anthony Faid 20; 25, Sam Hardman 19; 26, James Kermode 19; 27, Harvey Wood 19; 28, Chris Arrowsmith 19; 29, Sam Cain 19; 30, Matthew Cox 19; 31, Darran Leadley; 32, Lloyd Goodson 18; 33, Orange Dunny 18; 34, Raymond Taubman 18; 35, Carl Woods 17; 36, Leslie Corran 17; 37, Cameron Crabtree 16; 38, Dominic Prestage 15; 39, Andrew Burrows 14; 40, Stuart Mason 14; 41, Jason Barlow 13; 42, Charlie Clarkson 12; 43, Stephen Kelly 11; 44, Jon-Paul Fisher 10; 45, Paul Whitehead 10; 46, Barry Martin 10; 47, Gary Kirby nine; 48, Richard Dennett nine; 49, Robert Marshall nine; 50, Ian Strodder eight; 51, Seamus Shea eight; 52, Graham Hughes eight; 53, Ian Quirk seven; 54, Elliott Callow seven; 55, Gav Callow seven; 56, Sarah Pitts seven; 57, Eddie Moore six; 58, Andy Simpson five; 59, Richard Stopps three; 60, Gary Cooper three; 61, Tony Kerruish two.

Pairs: 1, Matthew Colley/Adam Colley 62 laps (375km) 23:10.19; 2, Joel Newman/Alec Kneen 56; 3, Richard Winn/Kevin Shimell 44; 4, Corey Bate/Chris Larkham 27; 5, Davide Mazzone/Matthew Jennings 26.

Quads (teams of four): 1, Michael Faid/Harry Snape/Mark Horsthuis/Phil Knox 62 laps (375km) 23:54.53; 2, Guy Whaley/David Gooberman/Jon Paul Walker/Dave Riley) 56; 3, Daniel Jacobs/Russ Kent/Brian Skelly/Martin Jones 51; 4, Pete Dyer/Paul Cubbon/Adrian Shimmin/Russ Collister 47; 5, John Pritchard/Mark Inman/Kelvin Potter/Jason Macaulay 39; 6, Matthew Gold/Ste Varey/Dale Glover/Kev Whittaker 39; 7, Joe Gaunt/Alex Gibson/George Gibson/Lee Mountney 35; 8, Ash Collinge/Matty Kaighen/Liam Parker/John Roberts 34; 9, Tom Gascoyne/Niall Killey/Richard Cubbon/Alex Malley 28.

Single Speed: 1, Thomas Kneen 35 laps (211km) 17:08.53; 2, Damien Losh 25; 3, Simon Cooper eight; 4, Johnny G one. Fat Bike: Westy Westmorland 31 laps (187km) 23:56.02.