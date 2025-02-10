A number of standout performances from defenders sees the backline take centre stage in the latest edition of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Charlie Berridge (Bacchas B) - enjoyed a superb debut, keeping a clean sheet and making a number of key saves throughout.
Defence
Simon Phythian (Castletown C) - in a close game, Phythian was crucial in keeping his side in the fight, making crucial tackles and distributing the ball well.
Charlotte Hunter (Ramsey A) - despite a loss, Hunter was impressive at the back and was named player of the game for her efforts in stopping the opposition several times.
Will Hassall (Harlequins A) - although on the wrong end of the scoreline, Hassall was the complete player for Harlequins A, grabbing a goal, making a goal-line clearance and covering the whole pitch throughout.
Kerry Jones (Valkyrs A) - produced a defensive masterclass as player of the match for Valkyrs A in a big win for her side.
Midfield
Richie Gelder (Vikings B) - despite playing as a defensive midfielder, Gelder got his name on the scoresheet for Vikings B, controlling play and creating numerous chances.
Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas U15s) - Ryan produced a complete display and was deservedly named player of the game for his efforts, scoring twice and assisting on several occasions.
Geraldine Emsley (Castletown D) - another impressive performance for Castletown D saw her named player of the game, Controlling the play from defensive midfield in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
Forwards
Lara Smith (Harlequins B) - in her side’s first win of the season, Smith was named player of the game after bagging a hugely impressive four goals.
Tamsyn Cleavy (Valkyrs B) - another player who bagged four goals. Along with her prowess in front of goal, she helped her side in every area of the game in a big win.
Alex Andrew (Vikings A) - rounding out a high-scoring forward line, the hat-trick hero for Vikings A was named as player of the game.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE