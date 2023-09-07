Manx boxer Jamie Devine will make his professional debut next month on a card also containing another homegrown star.
Jamie will be fighting at Liverpool’s Grand Central Hall on October 6.
Having boxed locally for Manx ABC and represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he is well prepared for the step up to a pro career.
Manx ABC’s Peter Roberts Jr said he’s been working closely with Jamie’s Gym in Liverpool, No Limits, which his club uses as a sparring camp when they travel over.
He said: ‘I’m delighted he’s made the switch to the pro game, I personally think his style is tailor-made for the pro game. Jamie is one of the most exciting boxers to come from the island, I think his all-out attacking style will get him a good following and most of the Manx ABC team will be travelling over to support him.’
Also fighting that night is Manxman Mathew Rennie who is making his comeback from a shoulder injury which put his plans for a title fight this year on hold slightly.
Rennie previously said he is ‘concentrated on this fight but when all goes well, I will hopefully be pushing onto something bigger before the year is out’.
For tickets, message either Devine or Rennie on Facebook.