Discounted entries for this year’s Manx Telecom Parish Walk will close in the next couple of weeks.
If entered by February 28, walkers can benefit from a £45 entry fee, which then increases to £50 from March 1.
The popular annual endurance event will take place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22, challenging participants to walk 85 miles around the island.
Open to walkers of all abilities and setting off from the National Sports Centre in Douglas, the Parish Walk provides participants the opportunity to challenge themselves, whether their aim is to reach one parish or complete the full 85-mile route within the 24-hour time limit.
Last year, more than 1,000 athletes set off from the NSC track, with 128 reaching the finish line on Douglas Promenade.
Entries can be submitted at www.parishwalk.com and participants have until May 4 to register.