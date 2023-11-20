The battle for supremacy in the Mixed Hockey Premiership saw no shortage of action on Saturday.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A took part in a thrilling goalfest of a game that the whites won 5-3.
League leaders Motorworx Valkyrs A dropped points this week after a 2-2 draw with J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
In the bottom half of the table Exceed Business Services Ramsey A took a crucial 6-4 win over Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A secured their safety in the top flight after taking a well-earned 5-2 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
In Division One, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners narrowly edged out Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C 3-2.
Another very closely-fought game between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C resulted in the latter side coming away with a 3-2 victory.
This week’s match report (right) details league leaders Motorworx Valkyrs B’s 6-2 inter-club derby win over Valkyrs C.
A very tight game in Division Two saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags secure a 1-0 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts, which elevates the southern side into second place. Motorworx Valkyrs D grabbed a 3-1 victory over Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens.
Another inter-club derby between Canaccord Genuity Vikings D and E ended in a 13-1 win for the D side who are already crowned league champions.
Having securing the Division Three title the weekend before, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B continued their dominant form with a 7-1 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
The second yellow and black side in the division, Athena Healthcare Harlequins C, also came away victorious when defeating J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick 5-1.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies won their fixture against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney 2-0.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B secured the Under-15s League title with an emphatic 14-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
In a crucial game in the battle for second, Athena Healthcare Harlequins beat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A 3-1.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks came away with a 5-3 victory against Motorworx Valkyrs, while the final game of the weekend saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings lose out 2-4 to Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals.