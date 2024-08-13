Former race winner Dominic Herbertson will make his return to the Manx Grand Prix next week with outings in two of the event’s Classic races.
Herbertson, who missed last year’s races after a crash at Lambfell during practice week, will contest next Friday’s 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior MGP, held over three laps, on a 350cc Steadplan Honda K4.
In addition, he’ll line up on a 750cc ZXR Kawasaki for Bob Henderson Racing in the four-lap RST Classic Superbike race on Bank Holiday Monday.
The popular Northumbrian will be keen to make up for last year’s disappointment, which resulted in a broken ankle, and given his previous form in the Classic races, especially at the Classic TT, will be among the race favourites.
His best chance should come in the re-introduced Classic Junior race, a class which saw him win at the 2018 Classic TT when riding the Davies Motorsport Honda.
With a fastest lap of 104.082mph, he defeated fellow Honda rider Jamie Coward by 10 seconds and although the latter came out on top the following year, Herbertson backed up his victory with a strong third-place finish.
The 33-year old, who claimed his first podium finish at the TT races earlier this year with third in the first Supertwin race, will also be a force to be reckoned with in the Classic Superbike race.
Although he failed to finish in 2022, his only race in the class so far, a lap in practice of 124.116mph 12 months ago more than proved the potential of the BHR Kawasaki.
If he can repeat that form this year, and perhaps go even quicker, he’ll be firmly in contention for a podium position.