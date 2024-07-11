There was no doubting who was top dog at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend.
Jack Kneen sealed a double success in the fourth round of the summer sporting league at Blue Point.
Over a tough and technical layout, Kneen hit an opening 32 to finish ahead of the chasing pack which included Alan Kinrade, class winners Tony Tongue and Glynn Hooson-Owen and Arthur Hayes.
After a quick lunch break, Kneen picked up where he left off and shot even better to clinch the Manx Petroleum Trophy with an overall score of 75, seven clear of nearest compatriot Jake Keeling and Tongue.
Results: Class A 1, Jack Kneen 32/50; 2, Alan Kinrade 30; 3=, Marty Kneen, Jake Keeling and Nigel Moffatt 28. Class B 1, Tony Tongue 30; 2, Arthur Hayes 29; 3, Jackie Clague 25. Class C 1, Glynn Hooson-Owen 29; 2, Brian Mylrea 20; 3, Peter Lowe 19.
Manx Petroleum Trophy: 1, Jack Kneen 75; 2, Jake Keeling 67; 3, Tony Tongue 64.
The fourth round of the summer English skeet league takes centre stage this Sunday over 50 and 100 birds - entries close 10am.
JAMES DAVIS