Double delight for the Harris brothers in UK and Germany

Local brothers Joe and Billy Harris both produced excellent performances in the their respective sports at the highest levels recently.

Commonwealth Games-bound javelin thrower Joe threw a personal best of 79.53 metres at Offenburg in Germany and tennis player Billy won his first 25K World Tour Futures event at Nottingham.

Andreas Hoffman of MTG Mannheim won the javelin event with a distance of 86.52m, but Harris finished fifth overall behind another German, a Latvian and a Ukranian in a strong line-up.

Joe’s throw was his best to date by around four metres and was a very encouraging performance ahead of the Birmingham Games in two months’ time.

The 24-year-old would like to thank Isle of Man Sport, IoM Sport Aid and Nedgroup Investments for their help and support.

His elder brother Billy got to the semi-finals of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour event at Nottingham during the first week of May, but then went all the way to the final and won last weekend’s event at the same venue.

He beat Alexis Canter 6-3 6-3 in the opening round, then fellow Brit William Jansen 6-3 6-1, before defeating Stuart Parker 6-1 7-6 in the quarter.

In the semi-final, against Leandro Reidi of Switzerland, he won 7-6 7-6 to then play Edan Leshem of Israel in the final who Harris had knocked out in the first round the previous week. The 27-year-old won the final comfortably enough 6-4 6-3 (the same score as previously).

Billy flew to Pescara, Italy earlier this week to compete in the ATP Challenger Tour.