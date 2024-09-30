Isle of Man Schools’ sent a small but experienced trio of race walkers to the English Schools Race Walking Championships at Stoke on Trent recently.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the event has changed to a simpler, more attractive three-race format consisting of under-13s over a distance of 1,500 metres, u15s (2,000m) and a combined u17s/u20s race over 3,000m.
The changes have resulted in increased entries and close racing across the age groups.
The u13 event for both boys and girls saw Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather take command and, as the race progressed, pull further and further ahead. She ultimately lapped a number of competitors on 400 metre track.
Walking strongly throughout, the Manx Harriers girl crossed the finish line more than 40 seconds ahead of second-placed Maisey McGenty of Merseyside and first boy Seth Muddle of Sussex. Lilee’s time was an impressive personal best of 7min 38.31sec.
The u15 race over an extended 2,000 metres included two Manx representatives - Amy Surgeon in the girls and Tim Perry in the boys.
After a steady first lap, Perry eased ahead of his main rival, Trejan Checkuku Boamah, and controlled the race from the front.
Showing excellent technique, he finished with a time of 10m 16.99s, which bettered the existing Manx record.
In a very competitive girls’ field, Surgeon started strongly and was fighting hard for a podium spot. While the two walkers ahead were pulling clear, the Manx girl maintained her focus and was delighted to finish third, narrowly outside 12 minutes - another Manx personal best.
The trio came away with two gold medals and a bronze, each displaying mature racing skills and technical ability.
Thanks go to Elizabeth Corran for the travel arrangements, and to Isle of Man Schools for the generous support in the form of funding and kit.
ALLAN CALLOW