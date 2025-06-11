The Isle of Man national women’s football team will be in action this weekend when they play in a friendly against Kendal Town FC.
Manager Wayne Lisy has a rare luxury of having a match on home soil and it will be a good chance for the Manx public to see some of the island’s top female footballers in action.
This match forms part of the Steam Packet Company-sponsored side’s preparations for the Orkney Island Games which will take place in a month’s time.
Since the Isle of Man’s 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley five weeks ago, there has been a real emphasis on fitness within the squad and it will be a chance for players to prove themselves for a place in the starting XIs in the biennial tournament this July.
Lisy will have 17 of his 20-player Island Games squad available for the clash with Kendal Town who played in the Lancashire Women County League Division One North last season, finishing third.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixture, Lisy commented: ‘These friendly matches are a crucial part of our preparations for next month’s Island Games.
‘This match will offer our players essential game time against unfamiliar opponents, give us the chance to problem-solve in a competitive environment, apply what we’ve worked on in training and highlight the incredible talent we have among the women players in our island.
‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming our friends from Kendall FC and play in front of our home crowd.’
The match will take place this Saturday (June 14) at the Bowl, kicking off at 3pm. Entry is free.
Squad: Kayleigh Greggor, Caitlyn Beaty, Becky Corkish, Shannon Groves, Sarah O’Reilly, Tia Lisy, Chloe Teare, Holly Stephen, Stevie Mallon, Lydia Shaw, Holly Sumner, Megan Kelly, Pippa Wallis, Becci Cole, Rosabel Cardy, Louise Gibbons, Lisa Costain.
PAUL HATTON
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.