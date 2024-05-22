Reigning Isle of Man Under-21s Sportsman of the Year Corrin Leeming has been in excellent form in the last couple of weeks.
The multiple Island Games gold medalist was competing in both running and cycling events in England, starting with victory in Fylde Coast Runners’ Chorley 10km Road Race.
It was Leeming’s first running race of the year after missing the opening part of the season having sustained a minor a tendon injury during training in February.
The event was staged over two laps of a very hilly 5km circuit based around the town centre. A small group of runners, including Leeming, established themselves at the head of the race on the opening lap.
Around the halfway mark, Leeming moved to the front and opened a gap which he slowly extended to the finish to take the win in 31 minutes 50 seconds, some 50s ahead of second place.
Following on from this victory, the 21-year-old returned to action with Cycling Club Isle of Man last weekend to compete in the final round of the Proper Northern road race series in Aughton near Carnforth in Lancashire on Saturday.
The 110-kilometre race consisted of 11 laps of a rolling 10km course. The circuit proved to be attritional, with the main group slowly getting smaller each lap before splitting into two at the halfway mark when 15 riders, including Leeming, opened a decisive gap which was never caught.
Upon entering the final lap, the group's cohesion reduced as the riders began attacking.
Leeming attacked on a short climb on the back of the circuit and quickly opened a gap along with Maxwell Hereward of 360 Cycling.
The pairing slowly increased their lead until the finish, with Leeming edging the sprint for his first national win at senior level.