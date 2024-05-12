Conditions could not have been better for the 240 who rode at a sun-kissed NSC in round five of the RL360 Youth Cycling League last Tuesday.
The born 2019 and later group got racing underway, with Percy Thompson-Broadbent powering away to notch up his third win of the series.
Pierpaolo Macchia was a safe second and Jacob Miller kept Conor Fitzsimmonds at bay for third.
Sebastian Galka led the chasing pack to take fifth, with leading girl Mieke Herbst sixth ahead of Mian Harrison, Hamish Meikle, Alex McCanney and Cameron Duffus.
In the novices’ class Zander Pulman got an early gap and kept it to the finish. Lottie Gribbin pipped Livia Molnar for the girls’ prize in second and Rory Turpin led Tommy Fulton across the line in the battle for fourth.
Fraser Watney edged Maya Stanley for sixth and Elodie Riley stayed clear of Isla Snellgrove and Alicia Moore to claim eighth.
Jackson Kelly eased away from a front group of four maintain his unbeaten born 2018 record. Ethan McGovern was a close second and Stanley Quaye got past Brody Scott on the final lap for third.
Kian Winn was too quick for travelling companion Esmari Herbst in the dash for fifth and Jack Warren beat Georgia Duffus for seventh. Bruno Singer and Ralph Watney came in together to round off the top 10.
Three riders contested the finish of the born 2017 event. Charlie Maiden surged away from his two breakaway partners to record the victory.
Leo Brown outran Fin Takken in the scrap for second and top girl Alessandra Beaumont held off fast-finishing Adam Nelson and Lewis Ward to clinch fourth.
Marshall Furner won the dash for seventh in front of Leo Tomlinson, Eryn Fitzpatrick, Oliver Fretwell, Noah Kelly, Issac Kinley and Calvin Ronald.
George Looney outsprinted fellow escapee Mason Dickinson to win the born 2016 race.
Baye Franklin got the better of Max Cain, Alejandro Mason-Ganzo, Evan Henderson and Lorenzo Godinho in the struggle for third, with Addien Morgans edging Vivienne Quaye and Pippa Woolnough for the girls’ honours in eighth.
Jenson Baglow went from the gun in the born 2015 class and was never challenged. Arthur Ward overcame Cameron Kyle in the rush for second and Jacob Milnes came home alone for fourth.
Sebastian Hannah inched ahead of Austin Quaye for fifth and Liam Centellas held onto eighth in front of best girl Liliwen Parry.
Attacking at the start of the born 2014/13/12 grouping, Tommy Bass left the rest of the field in his wheel tracks to fight over the minor placings.
Ciaran Grimshaw ousted Austin Baglow in the push for second and Henry Quaye got the verdict in the 12-strong scamper for fourth. Poppy Clayton pipped Tara Nelson for the girls’ award in fifth.
Recording his second success of the night, George Looney was too strong for Mason Dickinson in the final dart for the under-eight racing bikes finishline.
Evan Henderson and Baye Franklin trailed in separately for third and fourth, while Joel Burgess spearheaded chasers Fin Takken, Leo Brown and Addien Morgans home for fifth.
Henry Quaye forged ahead of his eight fellow frontrunners to win the under-10 racing bikes.
Elliott Barron took second closely followed by Jenson Baglow, Teddy Thompson-Broadbent, Oliver Hutchinson, Cameron Kyle, Ollie Robinson, Ethan Burgess and Arthur Ward. The girls’ prize went to Isla Kennington in 10th.
In the under-12 racing bikes Tommy Bass and Ciaran Grimshaw circulated together until the final lap when Bass rode clear to take the chequered flag.
Cameron Eyres outsprinted Austin Baglow, James Fisher, Bella Quaye, Poppy Clayton and Oliver Kennington for third.
In the combined under-14/under-16s, Cameron Hounsell and Alec Sorby attacked with 12 laps still to go and weren’t caught. At the finish it was Hounsell who eventually got the verdict in a hotly-contested sprint.
Top under-14 rider Daniel Minay grabbed third ahead of Thomas Hutchinson, Luly-Ann Scott, Abi Clayton, Hugh Osborn, Bernat Munoz-Fite and Cameron Leslie.
DOT TILBURY