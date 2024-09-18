Douglas Rugby Club travel to Gorton Street, home of Eccles on Saturday afternoon in Regional Two North West.
The Manchester side were promoted last season and, like Douglas, are still in search of their first win of this campaign.
A bruising loss at Crewe & Nantwich in round two, and visiting Bowdon’s 55-pointer at Gorton Street in round one place them below Douglas on points difference.
Douglas have been at the races in the first two rounds, starting strongly against Waterloo and Widnes until misfiring in the second half.
With two rounds played, the Manx side have yet to field their strongest XV, and injury to Luca Simmons may develop into a lengthy recovery.
Craig McGee was bandaged up post-Widnes last week, but Carl Markl-Ferns and James Ross could be cleared for action and prop Simon Hoddinott returns after marathon duty.
Douglas already look powerful up front with new signings Harry Cartwright and Gihard Visagie settling in, but a restored Hoddinott provides extra dynamism around the field in attack and defence.
The backline selection is more of a conundrum where Douglas haven’t really clicked yet, but it may well be a lack of fine-tuning given the absence of pre-season game time.
All teams, bar Douglas, had at least two, some four, preparatory matches including cup games and have looked up to speed immediately.
The nucleus of a threatening Douglas backline is all there, with Sam McCord, Kyle Martin, Charlie Henthorn, Josh Duncan and Harry Hewson outstanding in isolation, and Cal Dentith and Brendan Kelly developing nicely.
If there’s a key lurking at Port-e-Chee to unlock the combined potential, backs coach Bryn Snellgrove is likely to dig it out and send over in the travelling kit bag.
