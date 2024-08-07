Following Isle of Man Football Association's confirmation that Douglas Royal has opted for voluntary relegation from the Canada Life Premier League, the club’s chairman has shared his thoughts on the decision.
Announced on Tuesday, the decision marks a significant moment in the history of Manx football, as it is believed to be the first instance of a club - Marown - being reinstated following relegation, to fill the gap left by Royal.
Despite finishing the 2023/24 season in 10th position with a total of 22 points, the Ballafletcher club requested to step down from the top flight of Manx football to DPS Division Two.
This unexpected decision meant that Marown, who were relegated after finishing 12th with 18 points, will be reinstated to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.
It’s believed that a 13-team league is a crucial requirement for the first division by the English FA, prompting the reinstatement of the Crosby side.
John Bowness, club chairman at Douglas Royal, told the Manx Independent that in the wake of ‘several first team players leaving the club’ and ‘no new signings’ this summer, the committee decided that is was in ‘nobody’s best interest for the team to play as a Division One first team’.
In full, he said: ‘In the wake of several first team players leaving the club this season, severely depleting what was already a very small squad, and without any new signings at this time.
‘The club committee decided that, with the current playing squad being made up of last year's combi squad (that finished bottom of Combi One) it was in nobody’s best interests for that team to play as a Division One first team.
‘Therefore, we asked the FA for help and the option to take voluntary relegation.
‘The club still have a loyal but small group of committed players that will allow us to field at least a first team (we are actively looking for more players in the hope of fielding a combi too) to compete in Division Two.
‘We are not the first club to face a difficult period: St Mary’s, Braddan, Malew, Colby, Douglas Athletic have all had similar issues in recent years.
‘However, the club's future looks promising due to great work at youth level.
‘Our very successful under-14s team move up to u16s this season and we are only 13 months from a very talented junior squad turning 16 and entering senior squads.
‘So, this is a season of transition, one step backwards to ultimately move forwards.
‘It will be a testing season but Douglas Royal have always had a fighting spirit, those players that remain exemplify that.
‘We look forward to the new season and thanks our current players, committee and club sponsors.’
It is understood that almost the entire Douglas Royal first team of last year have departed the club, with a large number heading to the Nivison Stadium to play for recently-promoted Premier League outfit Onchan AFC.
In recent weeks Douglas Royal have appealed for new senior players to join the club.
Meanwhile, Marown’s David Brew, the longest serving manager in Manx football, expressed his delight at the club being reinstated to the Canada Life Premier League.
He said: ‘The club is over the moon!
‘Following relegation, the players agreed that the aim for the 24/25 season was immediate promotion and preseason training has been set at level to achieve that.
‘We believe the club is a division one club so when the offer for reinstatement was put forward, the club had no hesitation in accepting that.’
Talks regarding the decision to reinstate Marown and relegate Douglas Royals have taken place since the Isle of Man FA’s AGM last week.