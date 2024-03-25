A riveting clash unfolded at the Bowl on Saturday evening where two first-half goals were enough to see FC Isle of Man edge past Ramsbottom United in a closely-fought Premier Division contest.
The opening exchanges saw both teams trying to find their feet. Ste Whitley created the first Ravens opportunity, but there was nobody there to meet his early cross, while Danny Gerrard had an attempt thwarted by Christopher Thompson in the Rams goal. Gerrard then turned creator, but the Rams defence stood firm.
Undeterred, the Ravens continued to surge forward and their persistence paid off in the 19th minute when Gerrard drove down the right and delivered a meticulously-placed cross to the unmarked Sean Doyle at the far post. He made no mistake, clinically slotting home a point-blank finish to give the hosts a well-deserved 1-0 lead.
Buoyed by their early success, the Manx side doubled their advantage only seven minutes later with a moment of individual brilliance from Charlie Higgins. An attempted clearance deflected off the face of Whitley and fell kindly to the feet of Higgins who riffled a ferocious half-volley from 25 yards out which nestled into the far top corner.
Ramsbottom, determined to claw their way back into the contest, carved out a golden opportunity in the 36th minute. Oumar Camara was through on goal and his shot had beaten Adam Killey, but Phil Kelly exhibited his defensive prowess, executing a timely goal-line clearance to preserve the Ravens’ two-goal cushion at the break.
The second half witnessed Ramsbottom mounting a spirited comeback and began how the first ended, as Kelly produced yet another goal-line clearance early on. The visitors’ Oscar Radcliffe then reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute, converting a well-worked set-piece to make it 2-1, setting up a tense run to the final whistle.
Minutes later, Tiernan Garvey seized the opportunity to make an audacious attempt on goal from the half-way line after he spotted Rams keeper Thompson well off his line, but his effort went agonisingly wide. Ravens sub Jack McVey also saw a left-footed effort go narrowly wide shortly after.
As the clock ticked towards full-time, the Rams had one last chance to snatch a point when Matthew Birchall latched on to a long ball, only for his low effort from inside the box to be turned away from goal thanks to a wonderful save from Killey, which was met with audible relief from the Ravens fans.
As the final whistle sounded, FC Isle of Man collected all three points and Kelly’s defensive heroics earned him the Law Trust man of the match honours.
- FC Isle of Man travel away to Colne tomorrow (Wednesday), kicking off at 7.45pm. For fans who can’t travel away, it will be streamed in the Pinewood Social Club.