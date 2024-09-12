Arran Wade is celebrating his first senior league title success following a dramatic conclusion to the Ayre Clay Target Club Summer Down the Line league last Sunday.
The sixth and final round of the Field and Range-sponsored contest was delicately poised throughout, with Wade Jr and Phil Ward both vying for top spot and separated by a fraction.
Ultimately, Ward pipped Wade Jr and senior to claim victory on the day and it looked like a shoot-off would be needed to determine the championship.
But a late missed target meant the title went the way of 21-year-old Wade who claimed the title by the very narrowest of margins from his compatriot.
Lynn Macleod impressed as she finished fourth overall to take the C class spoils from Kevin Airey and Jackie Clague. Peter Lowe, in eighth spot, was the B class victor from Ted Kermeen.
A quick word of congratulations also for Donald Edwards who finished with a 34 – including 20 in his second outing – in his first ever try at the discipline.
Results: Class A 1, Phil ward 49/144; 2, Arran Wade 49/142; 3, Alan Wade 49/141. Class B 1, Peter Lowe 43/128; 2, Ted Kermeen 39/106. Class C 1, Lynn Macleod 48/140; 2, Kevin Airey 46/135; 3, Jackie Clague 45/130.
It was the turn of the Olympic skeet and Olympic trap boys to take to the range in the afternoon.
The trap contest was just as close, with Jake Keeling edging ahead of Rob Watterson by a solitary shot to win round six.
Meanwhile, Giulio Fabrizio produced an accomplished display to emerge top of the Olympic skeet standings as he finished four clear of Ted Davis with Davey Clague in third place.
Blue Point will host the first of three 2024 Island Championships scheduled for successive weeks this Sunday (September 15).
Entries for the 100-bird All Round Manx Championship close at 10am.
JAMES DAVIS