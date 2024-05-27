Manx triathlete Will Draper finished in a fine third place in the Challenge St Pölten in Austria on Sunday.
Competing in the main event, the 24-year-old Island Games medallist tackled a 1.9-kilometre swim in two lakes, followed by a 90km cycle ride through the Wachau Valley near the Danube River before ending with a 21.1km run through the city of St Pölten in the northeast of the country.
Draper completed the swim in a time of 26 minutes 39 seconds and the cycling discipline in two hours nine minutes and 56 seconds.
He rounded off the event by completing the run in one hour 12 minutes and 22 seconds to record a combined time of 3:55.28.
That was enough to place him in an impressive third place, less than 30 seconds behind runner-up Ondrej Kubo of Slovakia.
The winner was Tim Hug of Germany.