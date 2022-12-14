The draw for the preliminary round of the ECAP-sponsored FA Cup took place on Manx Radio on Saturday evening.
The pick of the ties sees Canada Life Premier League title challengers Corinthians head north to take on Ramsey at Ballacloan Stadium.
The draw has produced no fewer than six inter-divisional clashes where Division Two sides will be hoping to spring ‘cupsets’ on Premier League opposition.
Notable ties include second division leaders St Mary’s travelling to relegation battlers Marown, while Div Two high-flyers Castletown head up the east coast to take on DHSOB at Blackberry Lane and Foxdale head to the Nivison Stadium to take on newly-promoted Onchan.
ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round draw
Ties to be played on
Saturday, January 7 at 1.15pm
Douglas Athletic v Braddan
DHSOB v Castletown
Marown v St Mary’s
Michael United v Ayre United
Onchan v Foxdale
RYCOB v Douglas Royal
Ramsey v Corinthians
Union Mills v Douglas and District
Byes - Colby, Governor’s Athletic, Gymns, Laxey, Peel, Rushen United, St George’s, St John’s United.