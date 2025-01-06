The draw has been made for the first round proper of the ECAP FA Cup.
Pick of the eight ties looks to be the all-Premier League encounter between Railway Cup winners Ayre United and Corinthians in Andreas.
The Tangerines made short work of Onchan 7-2 on Saturday (see page 47) to cruise through the competition’s prelim round.
Corinthians also scored seven goals on Saturday, beating Division Two DHSOB 7-1.
When the pair met in the league in September, Ayre United triumphed 3-1 thanks to a double from Shaun Kelly (2) and Daniel Oram.
Current Premier League leaders Peel make the trip along the A1 to Garey Mooar and a Union Mills side that hammered Marown at the weekend.
In the round’s other top-flight affair, two former Grand Slam winners, Laxey and St George’s, meet at Glen Road with the latter side still battling to maintain its top-flight status.
Six Division Two teams remain in the competition, two of these meeting at Springfield Road where Pulrose United and Colby go head-to-head.
The second tier’s bottom side, Douglas and District, return to the Bowl to take on St Mary’s, while Governor’s Athletic will be aiming for a cupset when they host Foxdale at Noble’s Park.
The round’s other two tasty-looking ties take place at Bunscoill Rhumsaa and Croit Lowey respectively.
At the former, Div Two RYCOB host near neighbours Ramsey in a northern derby, while top-flight Rushen United host promotion-chasing Braddan at the latter ground in Port Erin.
The ties are scheduled to take place on February 1.
ECAP FA Cup first round draw
Ties to be played Saturday, February 1
Laxey v St George’s
Pulrose United v Colby
Peel v Union Mills
St Mary’s v Douglas and District
Ayre United v Corinthians
RYCOB v Ramsey
Rushen United v Braddan
Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale