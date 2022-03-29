Dream start to Historic Tour for Isle of Man-born Hawes

Cameron Hawes (left) in close company with two cars at Magny-Cours, including the blue Honda Civic of the experienced Jean Francois Gimonet

Manx-born Cameron Hawes scored a double podium for a dream start to the 2022 HVM Historic Tour at Magny-Cours in France recently.

Once again contesting the Youngtimers GTi Cup he knew it would be a difficult qualifying session as two groups of cars were mixed.

He was up against a range of race machinery from a 5.7-litre Chevrolet Corvette to a handful of Porsche 911s, an eclectic mix of BMWs, a Datsun 240Z, a Ford Capri and even a Sunbeam Avenger, not to mention an Alpine A310.

Not to be deterred, the VW Golf ran well and proved that it could be on par with the ‘big’ boys, as the handling and late-braking were no match for the bulky larger machines.

The off-season preparation, and set up changes, mostly carried out by Jabbasport in Peterborough, proved that the car and the driver had more to give as Hawes stormed his way through qualifying, to get pole position in his class, and a fastest lap.

Starting 10th on the grid for race one on Saturday afternoon, he had a great getaway and found himself battling with the A1 class Honda Civic owned and prepared by previous French champion Franck Quagliozzi and driven by the experienced Jean Francois Gimonet.

Hawes drove well to stick with the more powerful Civic throughout the 12-lap distance to finish first in class and a superb third overall in the French championship. Race two on Sunday saw him produce another fine drive, managing to get in front of Gimonet at the start.

Despite a brief trip to the pits to sort a problem with the car, he was able to maintain his starting position and finish ahead of Gimonet’s Honda to claim another class win and third overall, more than one minute ahead of his closest rival in the A2 class.