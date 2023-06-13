The second of three men’s UK Tour Fast4 tournaments took place on Saturday hosted by Douglas Lawn Tennis Club on its four artificial clay courts.
With a full draw of 16 players, including one from the UK, 32 matches were scheduled to be played from 9am onwards.
With all players set to tackle four matches in the day, there was continuous play across all the courts until almost 5pm. With a compass draw, the overall winner would be the player who wins all four matches.
In the final, number one seed Sean Drewry took on third seed Ron Roopesh, a visitor to the island for the day who flew in at 8am to play in the tournament.
Drewry was too strong for his opponent and won 4/1, 4/1, therefore Roopesh won three of his four matches on the day and finished runner-up.
Also winning three of his four matches was the winner of the third/fourth play-off Jos Woolford who defeated Neri Gricevicius 0/4, 4/0 [10-2] in a third set Champions tie-break, Woolford therefore only losing his semi-final.
Another winner of three of his four matches was Steph Joyce who won the battle of the losing quarter-finalists, Joyce winning his next two matches and defeating Chris Mash in their match 3/4[7-5], 4/3[8-6], [11-9] after two tie-break sets and a Champions tie-beak.
There was one other winner of three matches of their four on the day which was Herman Oberholzer who, having lost his first round match, went on to win his next three and the plate competition, beating Leno Relayson in the final 1/4, 4/1, [10-4] in another Champions tie-break.
Overall, a great day of tennis with the average match time 39 minutes across the day, meaning just under 21 hours of singles tennis was played and enjoyed throughout.
Referee Paul Jarvis presented the prizes and thanked the players, albeit against the background noise of the Senior TT six-lap race which could be heard on the Mountain Course.