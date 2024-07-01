Isle of Man hockey player Sienna Dunn has been selected to represent England at the upcoming EuroHockey Under-21 Championships which start later this month.
The event will be hosted in Terrassa, Spain from July 14-21 and Dunn forms part of an 18-strong women’s side, 10 of which featured in the 2023 Junior World Cup in Chile where they finished in fourth place.
After a vigorous six-month selection process, the reigning Isle of Man Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year was delighted to receive the news that she was one of the players selected for the tournament.
The 19-year-old Nottingham University student has been involved with the national team for the last four years and plays regularly in the English Premier League for her university.
Sienna will be one of the younger members of the squad and will use the experience she gained from playing in the Under-21 World Cup in Chile last December to help the team try and win a medal.
There will be no let up for Sienna as the squad ramp up training and have several warm up test series planned. This started with a game against Ireland which England won 3-0 and Dunn scored.
The EuroHockey Under-21 Championships fire into life one week on Sunday, July 14 and the women’s draw has already taken place, with Dunn and her team-mates set to go up against the likes of like Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.
After the latest milestone in her flegdling hockey career, Sienna would like to thank Isle of Man Sport, her friends and family plus the many other people who have helped her reach and maintain this elite level of performance.