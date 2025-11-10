Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running an Autumn Challenge Orienteering Event in Tholt-y-Will Plantation area this Saturday, November 15, with three different courses to choose from.
Registration, start and finish is from Tholt-y-Will Glen car parking area, just off the A14 Sulby Road, with registration between 9.30am and 10.20am.
Individual start times are between 9.40am and 10.30am, with all participants finishing by 1.15pm at the latest even if they do not complete their course.
This is a timed event in which participants have to navigate in order to different control flag locations marked on their map and pin-punch their scorecard to prove they have visited the control flag site.
This family friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and skill level, and people can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends. Children must be under the supervision of an adult.
Participants can walk or run, and suitable footwear and clothing should be worn for weather and underfoot conditions on the day. A compass is optional to assist with navigation. Guidance on what to do can be given by members of Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb if you are new to this activity.
No dogs are allowed to accompany participants at this event as there are sheep in different sections of the activity areas.
Cost is £4 per adult and £1.50 for under 18s - cash only.
A spokesperson for the club said: ‘If you have not tried orienteering before or have not done it for a while, why don’t you come along and invite some family and friends to have a go at this family friendly recreational activity.
‘There are courses of different lengths and challenge to suit all abilities and different skill levels, and you can choose to walk or run.’
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.