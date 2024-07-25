Isle of Man archers Lesley Sleight and John Angiolini recently competed in the IFAA UK and Ireland Field Archery Championships (UKIFAC) in Northern Ireland.
Lesley represented England and took the Championship title as the highest scoring archer in the women’s longbow class.
John represented Scotland and competed in the senior men's freestyle limited class, also taking the gold medal. John ranked second in the overall men's freestyle limited class.
Lesley and John are both members of Isle of Man and Bowderyn Vannin Archery Clubs.