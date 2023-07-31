Entries for the Bell Burton Associates-sponsored No Rest for the Wicked running series close next week (Tuesday, August 8).
By last weekend a total of 85 entries had been received (48 men and 37 women), with all the local clubs well represented including a whopping 15 from Western AC.
Seven of the entrants are from the UK, three of which are doing the marathon as their first run.
There are two from France, both starting the marathon as their first run.
Local woman Jayne Farquhar is again tackling the marathon series, along with two others from off-island.
Mike Garrett will not be defending the men’s title, but has entered the half-marathon series. That will leave John Quaye as one of the favourites for the longer series.
With 2022 half-marathon series winner Dawn Atherton unable to defend her title due to injury, perhaps Becky Watterson or Becci Pate will take over the mantle, but it is hard to look beyond Corrin Leeming in the men’s class. He won every race of the series in 2022.
Programme of events - Round one: Sunday, August 13 - Isle of Man Marathon or Half Marathon, start from North Shore Road, Ramsey - start 8.30am marathon, 9am Half-Marathon.
See website for information: http://www.isleofmanmarathon.com/
Round two: Monday, August 14 - Peel Hill race, Western Athletic Club, sponsored by Turner Sport and Leisure. Registration and presentation after the race in the car park alongside Moore’s Kipper Yard. Minimum age limit is 17 on the day.
Round three: Tuesday, August 15 - 10km road race, Northern AC, no entries on the night. For those not in the NRFTW series, entry is via https://www.runbritain.com/entries/EnterRace.aspx?evid=7ab809cf5965&erid=7bbe0fcb586d
Registration (from 6pm-6.45pm), Ramsey Football Club, Ballacloan Stadium, North Shore Road, Ramsey. Start beside rugby club at 7pm prompt, finish beside Costa in the park.
Round four: Wednesday, August 16 - Killer Mile, Manx Fell Runners, Marine Drive/Douglas Head, off-road course. Map at https://manxfellrunners.org/s/Killer-Mile-2019-Carnane.pdf
Full details on Manx Fell Runners website and Facebook page.
Entry fees will be donated to a local charity.
Round five: Thursday, August 17 - Anna-Maria Cutillo Foxdale Five-mile road race, Manx Harriers (this includes a walking race).
Registration at Foxdale School from 6pm. Presentation and hot pot at the Baltic Inn, Higher Foxdale.
Round six: Friday, August 18 - Peel Heritage Trail race, approximately seven miles, Western AC. Registration in car park alongside Moore’s Kipper Yard on the Quay.
Presentation and buffet for this race and the No Rest for the Wicked Series will be at the Kelvin Dawson Hub, Peel Football Stadium Club.
l All week day races start at 7pm.